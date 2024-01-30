Morris J. Dupre, Jr., 84, a longtime resident of Chacahoula, LA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Friday, February 2, 2024, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Morris is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Dupre; daughters, Debra Dupre Champagne (Wayne) and Emma Theresa Clare (William); grandchildren, Norman Deroche, III (Karley) and Nicholas Deroche; and great-grandchild, Quinn Deroche.

He was preceded in passing by his parents, Morris and Genevieve Dupre; brothers, Nelson Dupre, Sr. and Joseph Dupre; and sisters, Myra Thibodaux and Gloria Dupre.

Morris dedicated many years to the oil field industry as a skilled contractor, leaving behind a remarkable professional legacy. Beyond his work, Morris possessed a true passion for life’s simple pleasures. He found solace in the art of woodworking, crafting beautiful pieces that will continue to be cherished by those fortunate enough to have received them. A true outdoorsman, he found joy in fishing, hunting, and spending time cutting grass, relishing the beauty of nature. Morris had a deep appreciation for his family and delighted in their company, sharing countless memorable moments together. He particularly cherished gathering around the table for a delicious meal, savoring every bite with those he loved. In his leisure time, he could be found eagerly watching football and baseball, his eyes fixated on the games, and staying informed about the world by tuning in to Fox News.

Morris will be dearly missed but fondly remembered by his loving spouse, Mary Dupre, who stood by his side throughout their journey together. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of his family and friends, as well as the community he faithfully served.

Morris J. Dupre, Jr. will forever be remembered for his dedication, kind-heartedness, and unwavering love for his family. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his cherished memories live on in the hearts of those who hold him dear.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their amazing care and support.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Morris Dupre, Jr.