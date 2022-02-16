March 17, 1925 – February 12, 2022

Morris Joseph “Toot-Toot” Rodrigue, 96, a native and resident of Dulac, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

He is survived by his children, Betty Billiot (Aubrey), Mary Fitch, and Julia Giovanni (Leo); 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette Verdin, Mae Guidry, and Helen Verdin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Rita Mae Rodrigue; son, Morris Rodrigue, Jr.; grandson, Troy Fitch; parents, Wilsey and Helen Foret Rodrigue; brothers, Wilsey Albert Rodrigue and John Edward Rodrigue; and sisters, Rita Solet and Marie Fazzio.

Morris will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he is at peace with his beloved wife, Rita Mae.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.