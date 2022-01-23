Mr Austin Paul Olivier, Jr.

Austin Paul Olivier, Jr., 91, a native of Minden, LA and lifelong resident of Houma, died on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 24, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma from 8AM to 11AM. A mass of Christian burial will begin at 11AM, with Father Jay Baker as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Allemand Olivier; 4 Sons, Doyle, Dale (Cindy), Darrin (Wendy), and Dru Olivier; 4 Daughters, Darlene Antee (Michael), Melanie Olivier, Mary Hebert (Chucky) and Amanda Hebert; 29 Grandchildren, Numerous Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild; 3 Sisters, Betty Trahan Thibodeaux, Shirley Ann Suire, and Bonnie Jackson; And Sister-in-law, Judy Olivier.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Austin Olivier, Sr. and Julia Lovell Olivier; 1 Son, Michael Olivier; Sisters, Gloria Zeringue, Velma May Duplantis, Gerline Eschete, and Delores Gorr; And Brother Bobby Olivier.

He was a U.S. Marine Veteran and fought in the Korean conflict.

He was employed by Texaco Oil for 33 years until his retirement in 1988.