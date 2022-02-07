Mr. Bryan C. Canada

Bryan C. Canada, 64 a native of Eagle Mountain, Calf. and a resident of Larose, La. passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, doing one of his favorite pass times hunting.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 10, 2022, at South Lafourche Assembly of God from 10:00am until service time. A celebration of life will begin at 2:00pm with burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Larose.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Charlotte Blanchard Canada; children, Nathan (Lauren) Canada, Bryan “BB” R. Canada, Jillian (Cale) Vinson, and Atica Badeaux; brothers, Terry, Bill and Bob Canada; sister, Lois Mitchell; grandchildren, Atalin Guidry, Ayla Guidry and Aubree Guidry, Colt Canada, Peighton Canada, Makinley Canada, Wesson Vinson, Sutton Canada, and Brock Canada; godchild, Lynsi Blanchard; numerous nephews and nieces.

Bryan was preceded in death by his son; Coen “CoCo” Canada; parents, John N. and Evelyn Wood Canada.

Bryan loved the outdoors hunting and fishing. He always made you smile and laugh. He was an avid family man, To know Bryan was to love him.