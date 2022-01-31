Mr. `Carol J. “Du Colonel” Dufrene

Carol Joseph “Du Colonel’’ Dufrene, 81 a native of Gheens and resident of Cut Off passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Thursday, February 3rd from 10:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Carolyn (Tab) D. Guidry, Jack (Kirstin) Dufrene and Andy (Darlene) Dufrene; grandchildren, Andy J. Dufrene, Jr., Ross J. Guidry, Amanda (Arthur) G. Rousse, Ryan (Cara) Dufrene and Shaylynn Dufrene; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Aria and Alek; godchildren, Phil Dufrene and Brian Rivet.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Diana “Lady Di” Pitre Dufrene; parents, Andrew and Rosa Dufrene; siblings, Celestine “T-Tin” Matherne, Eunice Rivet, Harry Dufrene and Earl Dufrene.

Du Colonel loved his family, working on his wood projects, going to the casino and going to the camp. He was a member of Knight of Columbus council 9000 in Golden Meadow, Boy Scout Leader, Baseball and Basketball Coach.

Special thanks to Dr. Jay Vega, Lady of the Sea Home Health, Hospice of South Louisiana and the wonderful sitters, Cheryl Chaisson, Rhoda Conner and Rhonda Breaux.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.