Mr. Edison Simon Chouest, Jr.

Edison “Eddie” Chouest, Jr., 80, a native and resident of Galliano passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Funeral Services are pending.

He is survived by his sons, Kirt (Jacqueline) Chouest and Jonathan (Kristin) Chouest; daughters, Kellie (Don) Duet and Vanessa Chouest; grandchildren, Ryan (Karen) Chouest, Hannah Chouest, Reece Duet and Jake Duet; great-granddaughter, Reagan Chouest; brothers, Gary (Carolyn) Chouest and Laney (Ruth) Chouest.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gale France Chouest; parents, Edison Chouest, Sr. and Dolores Gonzales Chouest.

Eddie served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.