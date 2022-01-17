Mr. Edward J. Verdin

Edward J. Verdin, 67, a native and resident of Raceland passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia “Patty” Bergeron (Junius Verret, Jr.); mother, Rosemary Verdin; brothers, Larry Verdin, Steve Verdin and Richard Verdin; sisters, Deborah Babin, Linda Burdette and Denise Loggins (Darby); grandchildren, Billy Pitre, Michael Gregoire and Christopher Gregoire; godchildren, Bailey Smith and Tyler “T-Bone” Loggins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Judy” Verdin, father, Landry Verdin, Sr.; brother, Landry Verdin, Jr.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.