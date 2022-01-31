Mr. Maurice J. “Mike” Terrebonne, Sr.

Maurice “Mike” Joseph Terrebonne, Sr. a native of Golden Meadow, Louisiana, and a resident of Cut Off, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the age of 95. Born October 25, 1926, Mike was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also served twice in the United States Navy during World War II and Korea and retired from Texaco.
He is survived by one sister, Irene Kern, sons Maurice, Jr. “Butch” (Kathy) Terrebonne, and Todd (Dolly) Terrebonne, daughters Molly Ordogne and Donna (Harold “Max”) Myers, grandchildren Sarah (Chris) Landry, Cally (Corey) Berner, Marcie (Zack) Ayres, Claire Terrebonne (Alex Jinx), Case (Helen) Terrebonne, Wyatt (Slinda) Ordogne, Kaylee (Kristopher) Rousse and 13 great grandchildren—Jake and Carly Berner, Madeleine and Hank Landry, Avery and Andie Terrebonne, Oren and Errol Jinx, Cooper and Olivia Ayres, Eleanor and Oliver Rousse, and step-great granddaughter, Akira Knape.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Rosemary Badeaux Terrebonne, parents Dominique and Natilde Cheramie Terrebonne; brothers, Leo, Irvy “Boone”, Rodney “P.T.”, Udis Terrebonne; and sisters, Augusta Adams, Hazel Dupre, Earline Pitre, Leonise “Nanan”, Genevieve Doucet, and Eleonore Danos.
In lieu of flowers, donations to National Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org
.