Mr. Melvin J. Guidroz, Sr.

Melvin J. Guidroz, Sr. 87, a native of Larose and resident of Cut Off passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 19th from 10:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lou Ann Toups Guidroz; son, Melvin J. Guidroz, Jr. (Monica); daughters, Cindy Galliano (Tommy) and Julie Brincat (Rob Hill); grandchildren, Chandler Guidroz (Shelly), Coley Guidroz, Nicholas Brincat and Alexander Brincat; great-grandchildren, Sophia Guidroz and Savannah Guidroz; brothers, Leo Guidroz and Roland Guidroz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clovis, Sr. and Leonora Guidroz; brother, C.J. Guidroz; sisters, Louella Livaccari, Odile Pierce and Carolyn Breaux.

He was a proud member of the 1952 LCO Football State Champions.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.