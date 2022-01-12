Mr. Rodney Louis Strevig

It is with great sadness we announce that Rodney Louis Strevig, 87, a native of Hanover, PA. and resident Lockport, LA. passed away on January 10, 2022.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 9:00am until 10:45am at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport, La. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Savior Little Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 65 years Laura Ordoyne Strevig, children: Joey (Amy) Strevig, Barry (Sandra) Strevig, Rodney J. (Lori) Strevig, Cathy (DonRay) Alario, Becky (Glenn) Dupre, and Laurie (Jim) Warren, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and a sister Linda Becker. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Clark & Mabel Easley Strevig, granddaughter: Desiree’ Alario, sisters: Dolores Wisotzkey and Janet Yost.

Rodney was a Parishioner of Holy Savior Catholic Church, he was an Acolyte Server and enjoyed serving the church community. He was a member of the Church Choir and a Song Leader, he was a Master in music, he enjoyed singing, piano, and violin. Rodney’s priority was his wife and family. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, woodworking. Rodney served his country in the United States Air Force. Rodney was a member of the American Legion Post #83.