Mr. Roy J. Breaux

Roy “Paw” Joseph Breaux, 90, a native of Lockport and resident of Mathews passed away on Sunday, March 13th, 2022.

A visitation will take place at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Monday, March 21st, 2022 from 9:00 am until until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am with burial following at Holy Savior Cemetery.

Mr. Roy is survived by his loving wife of 72 years: Emeldia C. Breaux; loving children: Royetta Arabie (Terry), Royce Breaux, Sr. (Linda), and Angie Breaux (James); grandchildren: Tiffiny Grabert (Danny), Tricia Adams (Kerry), TerriLynn Gravois-Arabie (Ressa), Trey Arabie, Royce Breaux, Jr. (Alyssa), Renee Authement (Steven), Brandi Gideon (Bobby), Robert “Sean” Gros (Stephanie), and Kyle Hebert; great grandchildren: Brittany Chauvin (Travis), Ashlyn Grabert, Ty Grabert, Cole Grabert, Wes Grabert, Colleen Rogers (Peyton),Dylan Adams, Blake Adams, Carly Adams, Mathew Roy Breaux, Norah Authement, Audrey Matherne, and Elijah Gideon; and great great grandchildren: Andi Grace Chauvin, Declan Rogers, Stella Rogers, Micah Rogers, with Sawyer Adams and Baby Girl Chauvin on the way.

Mr. Breaux was preceded in death by his parents: Edgar and Estelle G. Breaux; brothers: Junius Breaux and Roland Breaux; and sister: Marceline “Marie” Plaisance.

Paw loved his family and spending time with them. He also enjoyed trawling, hunting rabbit and deer, fishing, farming, gardening, and selling and giving away his vegetables. He was a proud Korean War Veteran, member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3054 and American Legion Post 18.

Falgout Funeral Homes entrusted with arrangements.