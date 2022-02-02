Mrs. Grace Rita Brunet Clanton

Grace Rita Brunet Clanton, 87, a native of Theriot and resident of Houma passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Visitation will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 2ND from 10:00 A.M. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

She is survived by her son, Cecil “Warren” Clanton; daughters, Rene (Don) Lea, Annette (David) Bourg and Charlotte “Charley” (David) Chauvin; brothers, Henry Brunet and Ralph Brunet; sisters, Veronica Champagne and Ramona Alleman; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles Warren Clanton; parents, Stanley and Lillian Brunet; brothers, Ira Brunet, Sr., Francis “Popeye” Brunet, Floyd Brunet and Stanley “S.P.” Brunet; sister, Walterine Bourg.

