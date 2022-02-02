Mrs. Grace Rita Brunet Clanton

January 30, 2022
Visitation will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 2ND from 10:00 A.M. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
She is survived by her son, Cecil “Warren” Clanton; daughters, Rene (Don) Lea, Annette (David) Bourg and Charlotte “Charley” (David) Chauvin; brothers, Henry Brunet and Ralph Brunet; sisters, Veronica Champagne and Ramona Alleman; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles Warren Clanton; parents, Stanley and Lillian Brunet; brothers, Ira Brunet, Sr., Francis “Popeye” Brunet, Floyd Brunet and Stanley “S.P.” Brunet; sister, Walterine Bourg.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.