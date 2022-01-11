Mrs. Karen Powell Terrebonne

Karen Powell Terrebonne, 55 a native of Frostproff, Florida and a resident of Galliano, Louisiana went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 9, 2022.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Covenant Church in Houma, La. from 1:15p.m.until service time. A celebration of life will be celebrated at 2:00p.m. with burial at Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano, La.

Karen is survived by her husband of 32 years Pastor Shane J. Terrebonne, children; Titus N. (Brittany) Terrebonne, and Hannah D. Terrebonne, grandchildren; Theodore Terrebonne and a sweet baby girl on the way, and her brother; Wayne Powell.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; Elton and Patricia Smith Powell, and her sister; Sandra Brown.

Karen was a nurse for 35 years. Southern gospel music was a very important part of her life. Karen was a people person who loved her family and friends.