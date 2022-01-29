Mrs. Lola Kief Cantrelle

January 27, 2022
Visitation will be held at Holy Savior Catholic Church (Little Church), 201 Church Street, Lockport, LA on Tuesday, February 1st from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
Lola is survived by her children, Lotty Cantrelle, Wade (Liz) Cantrelle, Heidi Krotzer and Simon (Shannon) Cantrelle; grandchildren, Kecera Rodrigue, Lance Rodrigue, Stetson (Natalie) Rodrigue, Sarah Krotzer and Blake Cantrelle.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jerome Henry Cantrelle; parents, Clerville, Sr. and Elverline Kief; brother, Clerville Kief, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please donate towards the repairs of Holy Savior Catholic Church.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.