Mrs. Lola Kief Cantrelle

Lola Kief Cantrelle, 80, a native of Galliano and resident of Lockport passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Holy Savior Catholic Church (Little Church), 201 Church Street, Lockport, LA on Tuesday, February 1st from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

Lola is survived by her children, Lotty Cantrelle, Wade (Liz) Cantrelle, Heidi Krotzer and Simon (Shannon) Cantrelle; grandchildren, Kecera Rodrigue, Lance Rodrigue, Stetson (Natalie) Rodrigue, Sarah Krotzer and Blake Cantrelle.

Lola was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jerome Henry Cantrelle; parents, Clerville, Sr. and Elverline Kief; brother, Clerville Kief, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please donate towards the repairs of Holy Savior Catholic Church.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.