Mrs. Rosie Vizier Galjour

Rosie Vizier Galjour, 80, a native and resident of Lower Lafourche Parish passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, February 12th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

Rosie is survived by her children, Lena’ Burns (Kevin) and Jim Odee Lewis; grandchildren, Jim Rupert Lewis and Jack William Lewis; step-grandchildren, Ty Christian Burns and Trevor Gabriel Burns (Zoee).

Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, John Galjour, Sr.; parents, Odee and Leoncia C. Vizier; granddaughter, Mary Hazel; siblings, Morris “Black’ Vizier, Valcor “Chico” Vizier, Verna Callais, Jane Rouchon, Odette Thibodaux, Mary Gilbert, Rose Mary Guidry, Jimmie Vizier and Tommie Vizier.

Rosie served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. She was a member of the Golden Meadow V.F.W., American Legion and The United Veterans League.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to https://woundedwarheroes.org/events/grand-isle-offshore-rodeo/

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.