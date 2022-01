Starr Duet, 73, a resident of Cut Off, passed away the morning of Saturday, January 29th, 2022.

She is survived by her sons Jason Duet and wife Dana, Darren Duet and wife Wendy, her sister Kim Bruce and husband Tony, her nephews Ross and Chris Bruce, and her granddaughters Abigail, Evan, and Maegan Duet.

She was preceded in death by her parents V.J. and Urelda “Uit” Martin, and son Kevin Duet.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.