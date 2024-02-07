Muoi Tran

Muoi Tran, 78, a native Saigon, Vietnam of  and resident of  Houma, Louisiana passed away on February 2, 2024.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm and on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, from 7:00 am until the Religious Service at 9:00am

She is survived by her daughter, Loan Tran and Kieu Shelly Thi Tran;grandchildren, Tuyethu Vo (Aaron Gravois), Ninh Vo (Nghi Hong Le),Hue Vo(Nam Tran),Long Vo and Phi Ricky Vo;great-grandchildren, Quan Gravois, Linh Gravois Luc Gravois, Ninh Le, Chuck Le, and, An Le.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart West Parkis in charge of arrangements.

