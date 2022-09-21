Muriel Cunningham Carlos, 85, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 5:56pm. Muriel was a native of Houma, LA and lifelong resident of Chauvin, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11:00am. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery.

Muriel is survived by her loving family; her sons, Bryan Martin (Lorraine), Mark Carlos (Cassandra), Clark Carlos (Julie), Edwin Carlos, Andrew Carlos; daughter, Carleen Carlos; brothers, Errol Cunningham, Laverne Cunningham; grandchildren, Brady Martin, Lexie Taylor, Jamie Trahan, Kelly Parfait, Chris Carlos, Zachary Parfait, Brittany Parfait, Cassie Parfait, Andrea Carlos; great grandchildren, Brendan, Madalyn, Mikayla and Ryleigh Martin, Samuel and Sarah Taylor, Jessica, Michael and Bradley Trahan, Alexander and Tessa Parfait, Saylor, Levi, Colt and Reid Carlos, Makailee, Britain and Micah Rolland, and Kamalaya Parfait.

Muriel is preceded in passing by her 1st loving husband, Roy Martin and her 2nd loving husband, Clarence Carlos Jr.; parents, Edwin Cunningham and Nora Guidry Cunningham; son, Brad Martin; brother, Wilbert Cunningham; sisters, Lillian DeRoche, Eula Mae Bergeron, Bertha Scott, and Louella Dubois.

Muriel was a loving and nurturing mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Muriel lead a faithful Christian life by her example as a Catechism Teacher and dedicated her time to many as a foster grandparent assisting many children at Upper Little Caillou School in Chauvin, LA. Muriel was an avid reader and also enjoyed sewing.

Muriel will be greatly missed by the many lives she touched; and will already be remembered and loved.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their love and care given to Mom and family during their times of need.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Muriel Carlos.