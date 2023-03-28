Murphy Charles Parfait Jr., 67, passed away surrounded by his wife and family on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 6:03am. Murphy was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation will continue at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am. Burial will take place in Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac, LA.

Murphy is survived by his loving family; his wife, Lisa Luke Parfait; children, Roslyn “Rocky” Dean (Wilbert), Shane Parfait (Nicole), April Babin (Corey Sr.); grandchildren, Kendal Dean (Kora), Kailey Dean (Austin), Kyla Dean, Shaden Parfait, Skylar Parfait, Isaac Hebert, Rayne Robichaux, Corey Babin Jr., Coby Babin, and Allie Babin; great grandchildren, Karter Dean, Kenslie Smith, and Kyah Dean; brothers, Roland Sr. (Debra), Carl Sr. (Mary), Robert (Autumn), Kelly (Cheryl); sisters, Debbie (Carlton), Peggy, Jody (Yancey), Sharon (Craig), Lisa (Stefan Sr.), and Patty; mother-in-law, Mona; sisters-in-law, Missy (Randy), and Becky.

Murphy is preceded in passing, by his parents, Murphy Charles Parfait Sr. and Mary Parfait Dupre; brothers, Ronald, Donald, Floyd and Tommy; and sister, Dea; father-in-law, Anthony Luke “Gitch”.

Murphy was a hardworking, loving father, husband and family man.

He will be dearly missed; never forgotten and always loved by the family and friends he has met throughout his life.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Murphy Charles Parfait Jr.