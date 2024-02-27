Murry Jude Pellegrin

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Murray Jude Pellegrin, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather. Murray was born on August 21, 1963, in Houma, LA, and left this world on February 23, 2024. He was a devoted husband to Tracy Saacks Pellegrin, a loving father to his son Cade and stepchildren, Kaitlin and Ryan, and cherished his role as a grandfather to his six adored granddaughters.

Murray found joy in the simple pleasures of life, particularly spending time on the boat fishing and training Labrador retrievers. His love for Cajun music, playing cards, and dancing brought light and laughter to those around him. Known for his quick wit and sense of humor, Murray was often the center of attention, captivating all with his jokes and lively demeanor. He was always the brightest light in the room, a great entertainer and storyteller. He had a way to capture everyone, and he never met a stranger.

Throughout his life, Murray worked as a machinist in the oilfield industry, showing dedication and skill in his craft. Murray’s work ethic and passion for his job were evident to all who knew him. His true pride and greatest achievement, however, lay in his role as a father.

Murray will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 17 years, Tracy Saacks Pellegrin, his mother Beverly Pellegrin LeBlanc and stepfather Irvin LeBlanc, his son Cade Pellegrin and wife Kara, his stepson Ryan Tregle, his stepdaughter Kaitlin Tregle Taormina and husband Anthony, his sister Deana Pellegrin Carmichael and husband Mack, stepsisters Patty and Gwen LeBlanc, and his six granddaughters – McKayla, Chloe, Cecily, Laurel, Marin, and Stella. He was also survived by his nephew Jake, niece Lindsey and godmother Gail Luke LeBouef that he cherished, uncles Keith Luke and Ronald J. LeBoeuf as well as numerous other dear family members and friends. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Murray was preceded in death by his loving father, Murphy Jude Pellegrin, his stepbrother Sammy LeBlanc, and his grandparents Lawrence Luke, Ethel Annette Hebert Luke, Percy Pellegrin and Eula Mae Voisin Pellegrin, whom he loved and respected deeply.

Funeral services for Murray Jude Pellegrin will be held in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on March 2, 2024, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm. Murray will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac.

In this time of mourning, let us remember Murray for the love and laughter he brought into our lives and the profound impact he had on those around him. May his spirit continue to shine brightly in our memories.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association or Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac.

