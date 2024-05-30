Myra Breaux, 88, a longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.



Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Myra is survived by sons, Bernie (Ketti) and Drew (Christine); grandsons, Justin (Shanna) and Jared (Tasha); great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Kaylee, Hayley, Skylar, and Kendal; siblings, Marvin Antill, Claudette Breaux, and Johnny Antill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her husband, Andrew Breaux; parents, James and Santa Antill; son, Glenn Breaux; and brother, Jimmy Antill.

Myra lived a life filled with joy and warmth; her days enriched by the love she shared with all who knew her. Myra found solace in the simple pleasures of life, delighting in hunting, fishing, and golfing, where the serene beauty of nature could touch her soul. Her wanderlust spirit led her on countless adventures, including visiting all 50 states, playing golf in Scotland, and traveling to nine different countries with the love of her life.

Yet, it was in her family’s embrace that she found her truest joy – spending cherished moments with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and preparing Sunday feasts that brought her loved ones together. She took pride in her role as a homemaker, infusing warmth and comfort into every corner, making it a place where memories were nurtured, and bonds were strengthened.

Though she may have departed this world, her legacy of kindness and love will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched. In this time of loss, let us remember Myra for the love she shared, the memories she created, and the gentle spirit that illuminated the lives of all who knew her. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her legacy continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those who remain.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.