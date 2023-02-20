Myra Jean Starr, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:50pm. Myra is a native of Monroe, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, February 20, 2023 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Bernadette Church at 11:00am with burial to follow Mass in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Myra is survived by her loving family; her husband, Gerard F. Starr; sons, Richard M. Starr and wife Carla Blanchard Starr, Bryan D. Starr and wife Kayla Breaux Starr; grandchildren, Lauren E. Haydel, Camryn N. Starr, Dezi L. Starr, Dylan R. Starr, Tesa L. Starr, sister; Nettie M. Armistead and husband George; sister-in-law, Nancy S. Babin and husband Carroll; brother-in-law, Robert C. Starr and wife Jeanne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Myra is preceded in passing by her parents, Meyer Morganstein and Laura Scholl Morganstein; father and mother-in-law, Gerard E. Starr and Sarah C. Starr.

Myra was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

She was a dedicated schoolteacher and retired from the Terrebonne Parish School Board with thirty-three years of service, a member of Terrebonne Retired Teacher’s Association and a former member of the Krewe of Hyacinthians.

Myra’s greatest passion was her family, most especially her grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Myra’s caregivers, Annette, Veronica, Ramona, Tanya, Bayou Home Health Care, Haydel Memorial Hospice; especially Patti, MacKenzie and Eva. The family would also like to thank Dr. Scott Haydel, Dr. Donald Gervais, Dr. Nicholas Rome, and Dr. Stanley Appel. Also, gratitude and thanks for all the family and friends who prayed for her throughout her journey.

In lieu of flowers; please consider a donation to St. Bernadette Catholic Church and Team Gleason Foundation. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Myra Starr.