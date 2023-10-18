Myra Louise Duplantis Fanguy, 85, passed at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 10:08am. Myra was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will begin following at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 11:00am. Burial will follow services in St. Elie Cemetery in Chauvin, LA.

Myra is survived by her loving family; her children, Mark Fanguy, Michael Fanguy companion Carrie Knowlton, Rebecca Fanguy; grandchildren, Dylan Fanguy, Hayden Fanguy; sisters, Linda Thibodeaux, and June Reeves.

Myra is preceded in passing by her loving husband of fifty-two years, Philip B. Fanguy; her parents, Elwin and Erline Eason Duplantis.

Myra was a loving and caring mother and person. She was a compassionate person and gave much to her community. She was involved in the Houma Junior Auxiliary and Krewe of Hyacinthian. She loved to plant and on her patio she has left many beautiful flowers and arrangements. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Philip, on cruising around the world.

She was an employee of Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government for twenty-seven dedicated years of service.

Myra leaves behind a legacy of compassion and love. She will never be forgotten by the many lives she has touched; and will be always and forever loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Myra Fanguy.