Myron Aubrey “Mickey” Domangue, 85, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 12:00 pm.

He is survived by his daughters, Renee’ D. Magee, Jana Sue Domangue, and Joe’l D. LeCompte (Bobby); grandchildren, Ross Dover (Paige), Garrett Melancon, Samuel Magee (Megan), and Georgia Malbrough (Brannon); and great-grandchildren, Ollie, Owen, and Hunter Malbrough, Ari and Jewel Dover, and Scott Magee.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jewel Domangue; second wife, Kelley Domangue; grandson, Scott Hempel; parents, Milton and Stella LeCompte Domangue; and brothers, Lewellyn, Raynold “Chee”, and Daniel Domangue, Sr.

Mickey was an avid drummer, and played in many bands, most recently with “Piece of Cake”. He enjoyed performing with his band at local nursing homes and senior events. He also loved his puppies, especially his Sarah. Mickey will be remembered for his sense of humor and often embarrassed his children with his jokes. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially the car salesmen in Houma.

The daughters would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry and staff for the dedication to his care. They would also like to recognize his life-long friends, Faquard Lirette and Virgis Blanchard for their companionship.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and/or Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter in Mickey’s memory.

