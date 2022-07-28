Myrtle Jean LeBoeuf

April 18, 1945 – July 24, 2022

Myrtle Leonard LeBoeuf, 77, was born on April 18, 1945 and passed away on July 24, 2022. She was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Friday July 29, 2022 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, in Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:30am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Myrtle is survived by her sons, David L. (Brigitte Kraemer), Darryl L. (Tanya Bradberry) and Douglas L. (Mendi Lee); grandsons, Devin L. and Ross L.; and sister, Lois Leonard; great-grandson, Raymond Gene.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene T. LeBoeuf; parents, Harris Leonard and Leona Doucet Leonard.