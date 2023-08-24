Myrtle Joan Bergeron, 78, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Benny Bergeron, Jr., Jamie Bergeron (Christy), Andrew Bergeron, and Elizabeth Bergeron Pitre (Kerry); grandchildren, Holly (Adam), Katelyn (Anthony), Brittany (Zack), Chelsey (Joe), Blake (Tarin), Vicky (Jonathan), Lil Wayne, Tony (Trinity), Halie-Rayne (Rodger), and Emalie; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Bailey, Layla, Bradly, Camdyn, Vincent, Jaxson, Harper, Jason, Skylar, Dayton, and Makinleigh; brother, Gene Bergeron; sisters, Ruby, Ruth, and Judy; nephew, Eddie Ellender; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Bergeron, Sr.; son, Wayne Bergeron; grandchildren, Bradly Bergeron, Christopher, and Sadie Lynn Aucoin; and numerous brothers, sisters, aunts, and uncles.

