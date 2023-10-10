Myrtle Lou Lirette Duplantis

Myrtle “Myrt” Lou Lirette Duplantis, 81, a native of Dularge, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Spring, TX on October 3, 2023.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother who loved family gatherings and spending time with her grand kids. She lived a wonderful life filled with her love of helping others and epitomized selflessness, kindness, strength, and caring. Though she will be deeply missed, her memory will live on through the countless lives that she’s touched.

She is survived by her children, Jerome (Michael Devlin) Duplantis of Bellevue, NE; Darryl (Lila) Duplantis of Houma, LA, and Belethia Jordan of Spring, TX; She is also survived by her sisters, Judy Liner and Janet “Jan” Lirette of Dularge, LA; seven grandchildren, Brandie (Nikolas) Gautreaux, Amber (Matthew) Vance, Brittany, Brooke, and Summer Jordan, Nicole (Katie) Bourgeois and Claire Devlin; seven great grandchildren, Nathan and Caleb Gautreaux, Aryanna Jordan, Meliya and Abryelle Caulder, Jason and Liam Vance.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvest “S.J.” Duplantis, Jr.; father, Gilbert Lirette; mother, Adele Lirette; brother, Andy Lirette; and sisters, Mary Ann Bourg and Roberta Duplantis.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Bayou City Hospice Care of Spring, TX for their care and compassion was exemplary.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.