Nancy Ann Liljenstein Caldwell, 91, passed away quietly on May 14, 2024. A native of Whittier, California, she was a resident of Louisiana for 79 years, the last 67 in Thibodaux. She was a Fine Arts major at Newcombe College of Tulane University in New Orleans.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John Vernon Caldwell; her parents, Gustaf Adolf Moses Liljenstein and Helen Ruth Minor Liljenstein; and her sister, Helen “Betty” Adams (Milton).

She is survived by her four children: Kenneth Caldwell of Thibodaux; John Vernon “Jack” Caldwell, Jr. (Barbara) of Prairieville; Brian Caldwell (Riva) of Carrolton, TX; and Elaine DelMonte (John) of Belgrade, MT.

Nancy is survived by six grandchildren: Douglas Caldwell (Molly) of Covington, LA; Hailey Kirkpatrick (Neil) of Austin, TX; Jessica Dahlberg (Daniel) of Lakeville, MN; John Hewitt of Baton Rouge, LA; Mackenzie Husband (Benjamin) of Dallas TX; Sean Hewitt (Roni) of Baton Rouge, LA; and seven great-grandchildren.

Nancy was a proud member of the Hermanas Club since 1957, making life-long friends. She enjoyed bridge, gardening, painting, and reading. She loved to travel, and toured the four corners of the world, first with her husband, and later with her daughter and friends.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation that will be held in her honor from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Landry Funeral Home, 821 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux, LA.

