Nancy Bergeron

September 4, 1943 – July 2, 2022

Nancy R. Bergeron, age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Nancy was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, July 8, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Charles I. Bergeron and his wife Tracie, Wayne Bergeron and wife Peggy; grandchildren, Trevor Rhodes and wife Caitlyn, Nina, Joshua, Lauren, and Connor Bergeron.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jerry Paul Bergeron; parents, Charles and Ora Chico Reddell.

Nancy was extraordinary in many ways. She retired as Child Search Coordinator and a Speech Therapist for TPSD and after many years of service. She was a member of CASA, parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, loved to travel, and was known for her love of helping children and her love of dogs. Above all, Nancy loved her sons. She will be dearly missed by her loving community. May she have eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank Pauline Brunet and Edna Breaux for the care they provided to Nancy. They would also like to thank the Suites at Sugar Mill Point and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their extraordinary service.