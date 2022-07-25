Nancy Hebert

March 26, 1934 – July 25, 2022

Nancy Levron Hebert, age 88, passed away Monday July 25, 2022. She was a native and longtime resident of Pointe Aux Chenes.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut, Wednesday July 27, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Pointe Aux Chenes.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jimmy Hebert, Sr.; children, Bernie Hutchinson and wife Patty, Darren Hutchinson and wife Vicki, Kim Hutchinson Faulstich, Maria Hutchinson Picou and husband Chad; daughter-in-law, Michele Adams Hebert; grandchildren, Christie, Lori, Scott, Paul, Natalie, Maria, Erin, Claire, Jacob; great-grandchildren, Desmond, Donavon, Declan, Alliyah.

Nancy is preceded in death by her previous husband, Reginald Philip Hutchinson; children, Chris Anthony Hutchinson, Jimmy Hebert, Jr.; son-in-law, Michael Eugene Faulstich; grandchild, Gabriel James Hebert; parents, Augustin Levron and Naise Dupre Levron; sister, Vivian Levron Belanger; brother, Elias “Toot” Levron.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Nancy was a eucharistic minister and was part of the Altar Society at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe Aux Chenes. She participated in the church choir and enjoyed sharing her French culture with foreign visitors through music. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.