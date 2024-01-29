Nancy Jane LeBlanc Sheets, 77, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on January 25, 2024.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 1pm to 6pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew Paul Stewart, Sr. and wife Denise and Daniel James Stewart Sr. and wife Betty; daughter, Kimberly Ann Stewart Brown and husband Daniel; brothers, Ronald LeBlanc and Rodney “Black” LeBlanc; sisters, Theresa Gold, Susan Tabor, and Wanda Guidry; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and over 100 foster siblings.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Joseph Stewart; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Boudreaux Stewart; parents, Roy LeBlanc and Beatrice LeBlanc; brother, Richard LeBlanc Sr.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.