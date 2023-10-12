Nancy Robichaux Smith, 77, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on October 8, 2023.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Marchand, Jeannie Molaison, and Helen Wolfertz; brother, Larry Robichaux and wife Gloria; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Gautreaux; parents, C. A. Robichaux and Hilda Robichaux; brothers, Wiley Robichaux and Andrew Robichaux; sister, Pearl Ruffin.

Nancy loved people. She enjoyed taking care of the children at TARC. She had a wonderful personality who was loved by many.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.