Nancy Sanderson Matherne

June 6, 1921 – May 18, 2021

Nancy Marguerite Sanderson Matherne was born on June 6,1921 in Abertillery, S.W. England and passed away on Tuesday May 18, 2021 at the age of 99.

Visitation will be held on Saturday May 22, 2021 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, LA from 9:00 am till funeral time at 11:00 am. The burial will take place at St. Ann Cemetery in Bourg.

She is survived by her children, Adrian Matherne (wife Cheryl), Dr. Brian Matherne (wife Marianne), Thomas Matherne (wife Tamie), Nathan Matherne (wife Peggy), and John Matherne (wife June); 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews in England and Australia.

She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Eurina Sanderson; brother, Kenneth Sanderson; sisters, Joyce Sanderson Mazengarb of Australia and Audrey Sanderson Moran of England; her beloved husband Ray Matherne; daughter Anita Matherne Martin; son, Raymond Matherne; daughter-in-law Salome Hebert Matherne; son-in law Richard Martin; grandchildren Matthew Matherne, Cory Matherne, and Nora Matherne.

Nancy came to America as a War Bride and devoted all her life raising her seven children. She was an active and longtime parishioner of St Ann Catholic Church. She was awarded Mother Of The Year by the Houma Courier in 1964 and served as a Terrebonne Parish School Board member in the late 1960’s.

Samart Funeral Home in Bayou Blue is in charge of the arrangements.