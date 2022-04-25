March 12, 1938 – April 24, 2022

Nannette “Mimi” Martinez Huber, age 84, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Nannette was a native of Raceland and a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette on Friday, April 29, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Mimi is survived by her children, Dawn Bourg and husband Bennie, Bill Huber and wife Annette, Brad Huber and fiancé Shelby; grandchildren Bennie III, Doug, Jacob and wife Ashly, Laura, Gabe and wife Abbie, Brody and wife Stacy, Sydney, Brad Jr., Kyle, Katherine, Thomas, and Sarah; great grandchildren, Connor, Molly, Avery, and Olivia; siblings, Ranall, Roy and wife Anita, and Jerry and wife Kitty Martinez.

Mimi is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William “Pappy” Huber; parents, Gabriel and Loreanna Martinez; brothers, Daniel and wife Lolita, Gabriel and wife Marion, and Elmo and wife Faye Martinez.

Mimi was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved all things beautiful especially hummingbirds, flowers, crocheting, quilting, reading, painting, tending to her flower beds, and enjoying spending time with her family, above all she loved and adored her grand and great grandchildren. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernadette and was active in the Catholic Daughters and volunteered at the church. Mimi was a devout Catholic, she loved and served her Lord. She leaves this world behind and is now reunited with her beloved husband. May she rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially her nurses Christy and Kenzie, and caregiver Courtney. They would also like to thank Toni Sheppard for her love and care.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123