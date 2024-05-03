Nason Anthony Authement, Sr., age 98, passed away April 30, 2024, in Houma, Louisiana. He was born September 3, 1925, in Chauvin, Louisiana.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Annunziata Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Nason was a man of faith who lived his Christian life every day. He possessed many gifts of the Spirit. He was patient and kind, cheerful and humble, slow to anger and was a friend to all he met. He was devoted to his Savior, Jesus Christ. He and his wife of 78 years, Norma Hebert Authement prayed together every day and they faithfully attended mass every Saturday evening. They belonged to Annunziata Catholic Church for over 60 years. Nason worked at B & M Corporation for 22 years and then at Quality Shipyard for 16 years, until his retirement.

Nason and Norma had a wartime romance. They met at a dance during World War II, just days before he reported for basic training at the US Army Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana. He shipped out to Europe a month later. He was honorably discharged in April 1946, and they married a month later in May. He and Norma loved dancing; they belonged to the Flares Round Dance Club for 27 years and were members of the Houma Square Dance Club for 22 years. They enjoyed gardening together and awakened early every morning to walk and exercise.

In addition to his wife Norma, Nason was devoted to his family. Family was the most important thing in his life. He is survived by his children, Suzanne Adams (Gary), Nason “Tony” Authement, Jr. (Timmie), and Jodi Bergeron (Bill); seven grandchildren, Brian Adams (Rebecca), Laura Lancaster (Jason), Tony Authement, Todd Authement (Josie), Matthew Authement, Scott Bergeron (Cindy), David Bergeron (Heather); step grandchildren, Ross Champagne (Ashley), Laura Leblanc (Shawn), Tara Leblanc (Jude); 14 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; 6 step great grandchildren; and siblings, Ann Babin and Eural Authement, Sr.

Nason was preceded in death by his father, Lanest Authement; mother, Aurora Bergeron Authement; brothers, Annassee and Jeffrey Authement; and sister, Lula Mae Chaisson.