Natalie Trosclair Morvant, 79, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Born June 5, 1944 she was a native and resident of Chackbay, LA.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Cemetery in Chackbay.

She is survived by her children, Juanita Roussel (Brian), Christine Cortez (Shane), Kim Percle (Troy); 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Jackie Perque, Marylynn Clement, Beverly Benoit, Ruth Rodrigue, Patsy Long, Rickey Trosclair, Keith Trosclair, Tammy Ledet, Miriam Zeringue, and Michelle Peltier.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Morvant; son, Jamie Charles Morvant; parents, Wilver and Esther Allemand Trosclair; sister, Carolyn Trosclair Naquin and brother, Steve Trosclair.

The family would like to the staff and residents of Lafourche Home for the aged for their kindness and care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

