Natasha L. Molaison, age 48, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2024. She was a native of Scotland and longtime resident of Theriot.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial service at Chauvin Funeral Home Tuesday, April 16, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Natasha is survived by her children, Cullen Marc Ezell and wife Mersadies, Calee Marie Ezell and fiancé Jose; mother, Patrice Magee Molaison and husband Robert Theriot; brothers, Lee Molaison and wife Stephanie, Josh Molaison and wife Lauren; nieces, Gracie Lovell, Ansley Molaison; nephews, Brogan Molaison, Carter Molaison.

Natasha is preceded in death by her father, Thomas “Tommy” Molaison; nephew, Brayden Molaison.

Natasha loved doing all sorts of arts and crafts, as well as traveling. She also enjoyed attending her kids and nieces and nephews sports events. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.