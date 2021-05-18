September 18, 1963 – May 8, 2021

Nathan Lynn McGuirt, age 57, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 9:49 p.m. He was a native of Buena Park, CA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, June 26, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m.

Nathan grew up in southern California and moved with his family to Northeast Arkansas where he graduated high school. He grew up in a family of five children and remained close with his family through the years. Nathan honorably served his country as a service member in the US Army in Korea on the DMZ, is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, and the Gulf War. During his military career, Nathan earned several medals for exemplary service, military achievement, and merit. For long after he served, Nathan was passionate about continuing patriotic work with veterans. He was an active member of the Raceland VFW Post 3665, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and was a board member of the Houma Military Museum. Nathan riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, dedicating much of his spare time to planning and taking motorcycle rides with his cherished friends. One of Nathan’s biggest life treasures was being a father. His daughter, Rylee Lynn McGuirt, was the joy of his life.

Nathan is survived by his daughter, Rylee Lynn McGuirt; parents, Milton Brittus and Dorsey Nadean Huddleston McGuirt; brothers, Milton Dale McGuirt and wife, Tracy, and Christopher Lee McGuirt; sisters, Pandora Nadean Tucker and husband, Buddy, and Tami Lynn McGuirt; nieces and nephews, April Schuler, Crystal Thielemier, Justin Hradil, Kevin McGuirt, Brandon McGuirt, Amber Lesko, Heather Gonzalez, Nicole Sullinger, and Stuart Gruca; and former wife, Shannon Anderson.

Nathan was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Bonnie Sue Reeves McGuirt; grandparents, Britt Brittus and Lorraine McGuirt, Geneva Grammer Irwin, and William Thomas and Oma Lee Jordan Huddleston.

We ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Nathan McGuirt to the Houma Military Museum.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the McGuirt family.