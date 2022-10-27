Naula Marie Johnson, age 2, grew her angel wings on Sunday, October 23, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. Naula was a resident of Bourg.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend Naula’s Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, October 27, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at a later date.

The family request to wear vibrant colors to represent Naula’s personality.

Naula is survived by her parents, Rebekah Rice and Samuel Johnson; maternal grandparents, Robert “Bob” and Judy Davis Rice; paternal grandparents, Samuel Dorsey and his wife Linda Dorsey; paternal grandmother, Tiffany Johnson. Naula is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Naula is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal great grandparents.

Naula may have lived only two years on this earth, but she left many footprints on her family’s heart. She was vibrant, loving, caring, happy, strong, playful, beautiful and had no limits. Her strong-will kept her fighting until the Lord called her home. Anyone who knew Naula, knew she had a contagious smile and a loving heart.

Matthew 19:14 Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital Pelican Crew of New Orleans. Donations can be of monetary gift, books, toys, or time spent with children at the hospital.

The family would like to thank Bourg Fire Rescue Department, Acadian Ambulance, Terrebonne General Hospital Emergency Room Staff, Social Services especially Children’s Hospital of New Orleans and all the doctors and staff for their abundance of love and care.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Naula Johnson.