Neal Joseph Luke, 61, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Born October 2, 1961 he was a native of Dulac, LA and resident of Palm Springs, CA.

Services are currently pending.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce B. Luke; siblings, John E. “Pete” Luke, Jr. (Paula), Ennis P. Luke (Lanny), Etta L. Lapeyrouse (Cecil), Annette “Cookie” L. Tregle, Michael “Mack” Luke (Teri), Bethel “Becky” L. Barrilleaux (Bobby), Therese M. Luke, David J. Luke (Shannon); Godmother, Stella B. “Mae-Mae” LeBoeuf; numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dog, Madame Blanche.

He is preceded in death by his father, John E. Luke, Sr.; grandparents, John Buquet, Sr. and Annette Buquet and Wiltz “Do” Luke and Louise Luke; dearest friend, Brunella Samanie Agamy.

Neal enjoyed fashion design and fishing. He was known as the life of the party and decorator at all family gatherings.

Memorial donations can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or God’s Love, We Deliver.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.