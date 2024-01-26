Nelia Tollinchi Smith, 81, a native of Ponce, Puerto Rico and a resident of Houma, LA went to be with her Lord on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, with Military Honors at 11:45 am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Benjamin H. “Benny” Smith, Sr.; children, Benjamin Smith, Jr. (Kimberly), Kenneth Smith (Susie), Bryan Smith, Herbert Smith, and Amy Levay (Michal); grandchildren, MaKayla Levay, Dominik Levay, William Decoteau, Emilie Decoteau, and Jayden Cologne; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Liam Decoteau; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Angel Benigno Tollinchi and America Torres; and brother, Angel Antonio Tollinchi.

Nelia served in the United States Army, where she met her husband Benny. Her and Benny not only raised five children, she was like a mother to everyone that met her. Nelia will forever be remembered for her kind and caring nature, and for her patience and compassion for others. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking delicious Spanish and Caribbean cuisines, and reading books of all genres. Nelia will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

