Nell Redmond Authement, age 94, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. She was a native of Montegut and a resident of Houma.

Nell is survived by her children, JoNell Dowd and husband Randy, Mark Authement, Lori Domangue and husband William, Lance Authement, and Lynn Aguillard and husband Bruce; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; two special nieces, Dee Holmes and Marlene Redmond King.

Nell is preceded in death by her husband, Roland Mark Authement, Sr.; parents, David and Adele Chauvin Redmond; siblings, Ivy Redmond, Jess Redmond, Jasper Redmond, Burt Redmond, David “Possum” Redmond, and Elaine McCarron; daughter-in-law, Patricia Atchison Authement. She is also preceded in death by her loving dog, Greta.


Nell was a beautiful woman with class and style. She loved her family dearly and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private burial will take place at a later date. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nell Authement.

