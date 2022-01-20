Nella Tomasello Melancon, 88, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 7:56 PM. Born April 26, 1933 she was a native of Trieste, Italy and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at The Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Smith and husband, Danny, Serena Nelson and husband, Hurley; sons, Clyde McCully and wife Sherrie, Thomas McCully and wife Raquel; grandchildren, Tanner Magee and wife, Kristen, Courtnee Perry and husband Chase, and Annalyse Nelson, Shane McCully and wife Desi, Derek McCully, Tricia Robichaux and husband Joey, Cristy Perrone and husband Rusty, Maegan Lewis and husband Cole; great-grandchildren, Grace, Julia, and Kate Magee, Ty, Laine and Alyssa McCully, Cy and Adrienne Robichaux, Julien, Carmella, Sybil and Randy Peronne; sister, Nivea Vittor; nephew, David Vittor; and her companion, Cyrus Parfait.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Jack McCully; second husband, Philip Melancon; parents, Carmelo and Lidia Velacic Tomasello; stepfather, Luigi Guiseppe; nephew, Diego Vittor and niece, Denise Vittor Wade.

Nella was pure of heart, very courageous and giving. She never met a stranger and enjoyed singing, dancing and knitting. She volunteered with the Council on Aging and the local nursing home. Her accomplishments include writing her book, “Nella, Through my Eyes,” about her survival of World War II in Italy and recording a CD named, Nella. She lived a beautiful life and loved spending her time with her family, whom she loved dearly. She lived life in color, especially red, the family invites all those attending Mrs. Nella’s services to wear red in her honor.

The family would like to thank and acknowledge the wonderful care given to their mother from the staff at The Oaks of Houma Nursing Home. They would also like to thank the staff of St. Catherine’s Hospice.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.