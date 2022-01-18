March 21, 1941 – January 16, 2022

Nellie Ordoyne Oncale, 80, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on January 16, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, January 19 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Arthur (Tat) Oncale; children, Keith(Penny) Oncale, Michelle (Randy) Adams and Todd Oncale; siblings, Betty (James)Bernard and Carroll Ordoyne; grandkids, Blake Oncale, Vincent(Kelly) Adams, and Wyatt (Ashley) Adams; great-grandkids, Easton Adams, Raelynn Adams and Carter Adams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Ordoyne Sr. and Elma Gros Ordoyne; siblings, Vernon Ordoyne and Wilson (Sonny) Ordoyne Jr.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.