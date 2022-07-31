Nellie Rauch

Nellie (Nell) Louise Munson Rauch, age 96, a native of New Orleans and resident of Houma, passed away on July 28, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 20 at St Francis de Sales Cathederal, Houma, La. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. with interment at St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery following the service.

Nell is survived by her son, Bernard Thomas Rauch, Jr. and wife Wondra; her three beloved grandchildren, Heidi Rauch Billington and husband Beau, Nicklaus Matthew Rauch, and Kathyrn Claire Rauch, together with great-grandchildren Aria Rauch and Caroline and Annabelle Billington. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bernard Thomas Rauch Sr.; sons, Michael Munson Rauch, Randolph Paul Rauch, Timothy Andrew Rauch, and Jaime Sean Rauch ; grandson, Matthew Bernard Rauch; and parents, Glendy J. Munson, Sr. and Aglone (Bootz) Foret Munson.

Nell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed cooking, volunteering, and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in her name.