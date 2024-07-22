Earl Joseph SavoieJuly 22, 2024
Nellwyn Clause Ordoyne, 82, died Saturday, July 20, 2024. Born March 31, 1942 she was a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 from 9:00 am until service time at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Ordoyne; son, Mitchell Ordoyne (Heather); daughter, Angela Deroche (Blake); grandchildren, Dylan Ordoyne, Logan and Luke Deroche; sister, Myrtle Wilson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, St. Clair Clause, Sr. and Vivian Clause; siblings, Landry Clause and Ramona Himel.
She loved spending time with her grandkids, watching her husband working in his garden and Honey-do’s, going to the camp and watching her soap operas.