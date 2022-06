September 17, 1984 ~ June 6, 2022

Nelson Jermaine Calloway, Jr., 37, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.)