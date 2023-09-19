Nelson Morvant, Jr.

Nelson “Boo” Morvant, Jr., 84, with his loving wife, Veronica, by his side, peacefully passed away on the morning of Friday, September 15, 2023. Born January 19, 1939, he was a lifelong resident of Chackbay, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September, 23, 2023 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church with burial following at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

Nelson leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 62 years, Veronica Mahler Morvant, his 3 daughters, Gwen (Audie) Levron, Rebecca (Josh) Bourgeois, and Rhonda (Greg) Pontiff and his 5 grandchildren, Dr. Ben Levron, Lauren Pontiff Hemstreet, Race Bourgeois, Madison Pontiff, and Max Bourgeois; and by many wonderful family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nelson Morvant and Ella Clement Morvant; brothers, Wilton Morvant, Clifton Morvant, Wesley Morvant, and Jules Morvant; sisters, Vernice Lirette, Madlyn Chiasson, and Arrise Fajardo; and father and mother-in-law, Louis “Jack” Mahler and Lois Cazenave Mahler.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed crawfishing, hunting, and fishing, along with spending countless hours with his wife, daughters, son-in-laws, and grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. Family was everything to him and family always came first throughout his life.

In his younger years, he served the Chackbay Community as an alter server until the age of 15, and was a Charter member of the Knights of Columbus No. 8743. He was also a Charter member of the Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department, was honored as Grand Marshal in 2005 and spent many years volunteering in the Gumbo Kitchen at the Gumbo Festival. He was a member of the Krewe of Cleophas for 52 years, where he enjoyed rolling through the streets of Thibodaux with his family and friends.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Gregory Chiasson, Dr. Mohammed Rais, Dr. Allen Vander, Dr. David Patton, the staff of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, and Thibodaux Regional Home Health Center for his wonderful care and support.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.