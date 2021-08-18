October 3, 1975 – August 17, 2021

Nelson “Sonny” Joseph Hidalgo, Jr., 45, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 5:54 AM. Born October 3, 1975, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

He is survived by wife of 23 years, Katie Thibodaux Hidalgo; daughters, Raeanna Hidalgo Duval (Drew), Victoria Hidalgo; grandchild, Elijah Duval; father, Nelson Hidalgo, Sr.; sister, Tina Hidalgo Guidry and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Nona Pitre Hidalgo; grandchild, Draven Duval; father and mother in law, Allen and Rita Thibodaux.

You could always find him talking to his “Podnas” on his CB radio. He was very outgoing and a devoted husband and father.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

