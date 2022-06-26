November 16, 1942 – June 22, 2022

Nettie Fonseca Chisholm, 79, a native and resident of Houma, went to her Heavenly home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years, Clifton E. Chisholm; children, Paul Marcel (Patty Marcel), Christine (Tony) Martinez, Lana Marcel (John LeBoeuf), Corey (April) Marcel, Clifton (Sarah) Chisholm, and Patricia Breland; grandchildren, Brady Marcel, Ashli Marcel, Sonny Marcel, Nikki Robertson, Brandon Martinez, Danielle Martinez, Kendall Martinez, Kodie Marcel, Blaize Marcel, EJ Marcel, Brennen LeBoeuf, Victoria Marcel, Madison Marcel, Kimber Watts, Christopher Watts, Cole Watts, Ava Chisholm, Gabe Chisholm, and Cassie Chisholm; great-grandchildren, Abigail Fazzio, Landen Marcel, Maverick Marcel, Cooper Robertson, Kayden Martinez, Addison Martinez, Amyri Marcel, and Baby Marcel due in October 2022; brother, James “Yimmy” Fonseca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Emma Chisholm; parents, Raoul and Marie Fonseca; brothers, Earl “Piyock” Fonseca and Ray “Coco” Fonseca; and sisters, Doris “Dah” Fremin, Delphine “Phiney” Trahan, and Elaine “Bunny” Burke.

Nettie will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook for her family, play bingo, and go to the casino. Nettie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, but the family has comfort in knowing that she is at peace.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor in Houma as well as the nurses at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this difficult time.